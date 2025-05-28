NGO takes 100 Oshodi street kids back to school

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NG0), IA-Foundation has taken 100 children in Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos off the street to school.

Speaking on this in celebration of the Children’s Day, The Founder and CEO of IA-Foundation Mrs. Ibironke Adeagbo stressed the importance of not neglecting these children, warning that failure to do so would only increase poverty and insecurity in the country.

She encouraged NGOs to collaborate and support the government in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) by ensuring children have access to quality education.

According to her, The IA-Foundation’s Children’s Day outreach was a call to action: a reminder that every child deserves a chance to learn, grow, and thrive.

Adeagbo noted that by taking these children off the streets and into a space of joy and encouragement, the Foundation continues to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to building a brighter future through education.

The Founder stated that these children who are often left to navigate life alone were welcomed into a space of safety, encouragement, and care, adding that the children were treated to an inspiring talk on the power of education, delivered by the IA-Foundation team.

She noted that they were encouraged to dream beyond their circumstances and embrace the life-changing potential of learning.

