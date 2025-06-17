NGO sensitises women, girls with disabilities on sexual, reproductive health in Ibadan

A non-governmental organization, Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI), in collaboration with the Oyo State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), has held a one-day sensitization program on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for women and girls with disabilities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event was part of the ongoing one-year PAMOJA Project titled “Promoting Integrated People-Centred Approach to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Women with Disabilities,” funded by AMPLIFYCHANGE.

More than 100 participants drawn from various disability clusters across the state’s local government areas attended the session.

They included women with albinism, physical disabilities, hearing and visual impairments, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, intellectual disabilities, and little people.

Executive Director of VDI, Barr. Catherine Edeh, who spoke at the event, stressed the need for inclusive healthcare systems that prioritise the unique needs of women and girls with disabilities.

While commending the Oyo State Government for its legal protections for persons with disabilities, Edeh criticised the lack of disability support desks and sign language interpreters in public hospitals, saying the gap continues to limit access to essential healthcare services.

She said, “Most organisations carrying out SRHR projects often do not directly engage the people who need them most. For example, a blind woman might benefit from a radio jingle, but a deaf woman won’t. At VDI, we ensure direct engagement through sign language communication and tailored awareness across all disability clusters.”

Edeh also noted that the project provides a platform for reviewing the National Policy on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, identifying gaps, and recommending

She, however, urged Governor Seyi Makinde to establish Disability Support Desks and employ sign language interpreters in all public health facilities across the state, enforce the 5% employment quota for persons with disabilities as stipulated in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, and ensure accessibility compliance in public structures in line with the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

In his speech, the Executive Assistant to Governor Makinde on Disability Matters, Timothy Olufemi Sunday, commended the initiative and pledged full support towards it.

“I commend VDI for this impactful program. Our office is open for collaboration. What we’ve seen here today isn’t audio-based; it’s a visible impact. We’re also proud that, under Governor Makinde, over 35 persons with disabilities have been appointed to political offices in Oyo State, a true reflection of the democracy we’re celebrating today.”

The VDI’s Program Manager, Edward Ogeyi lamented that poverty and inequality, especially among persons with disabilities, remain battles to be fought consistently through advocacy and empowerment.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Roseline Temitayo Oniyide, praised Barr. Edeh’s passion and experience, saying “Disability is not a sickness; it’s simply living life differently. This program encourages us to speak out and demand inclusion in community development. We want to be seen, heard, and included.”

Another participant, Jacob Abiodun, from Abinisim Association of Nigeria (Oyo Chapter), said she gained vital knowledge on her right to sexual health, stressing the importance of speaking up in healthcare settings.

For Akinshawe Musa Iyanda, the initiative went beyond SRHR education, saying, “They didn’t only give sanitary pads; they recognised that hunger is real and provided food items. We appreciate their holistic support.”

Also, in attendance was Mr. Ogunjimi Olutoye, Director of Human Programmes, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Oyo State.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

