By Rukiyat Ogunwade

In a bid to improve hygiene and reduce open defecation in public schools, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Akande Tunde Movement, (ATM) has revitalized toilet and water facilities in Community Primary School Araromi, Lasokun, Ibadan.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the project recently, the founder ATM, Dr Kazeem Akande explained that the project was done to create a healthy environment for students and teachers of the school.

He said “lack of proper toilets in schools threatens education of millions of children in the developing world, who are at risk of getting sick due to poor hygiene.



Dr. Akande noted that the project was put into consideration because it plays a key role in creating safe and healthy school environments where children can focus on learning.

Meanwhile, the philanthropist also stated that the well water was also meant to serve as succour to the members of the community where the school is located.

He said the water will eradicate the problems of sourcing water that the residents of the community have been facing for a long time.

The management of the school and residents of the community in their separate remarks appreciated the philanthropist for his kind gesture.