NGO rehabilitates 2,700 trafficking survivors, launches HERS Africa

Pathfinders Justice Initiative, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO) said it has assisted in rehabilitating 2,700 women survivors of trafficking even as the organisation launches a new initiative, HERS AFRICA.

According to Ruth Evon Benson-Idahosa, Executive Director PJI, HERS (Hub of Economic Resources for Survivors) Africa, is the first and only digital ‘one stop’ resource hub in Africa to address the unique and complete needs of survivors of trafficking as they navigate a path towards self-sustainability and economic independence.

Benson-Idahosa stated that “It is our hope that this one-stop digital hub, the first of its kind in Africa will address the unique and complete needs of African survivors, and will provide you with the resources you need to journey from victim to advocate. We are so glad you are here!

“Our mission is to prevent sex slavery/sexual violence and to liberate enslaved women and girls through the direct eradication of root causes.”

She stated that by registering with hersafrica.com, survivors of sex trafficking can get access to life-transforming and exciting video lectures, vetted current job opportunities, one-on-one counselling services and a list of service providers to get support from anywhere in Nigeria and beyond.

Benson-Idahosa urged interested Nigerians to take advantage of the services which he said are totally free of charge, by visiting www. hersAfrica.com or calling 0817•000•7284.

