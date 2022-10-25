NGO reconstructs health facility destroyed by bandits in Kaduna community

A Non-Governmental Organization(NGO), SHIFT Nigeria has reconstructed the Primary Healthcare Centre(PHC) in the Sigau community of Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state previously destroyed by bandits.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna through the communications director of the organization, Nankwat Dakum Mbi.

The efforts are part of its commitment to empowering communities and individuals at the grassroots who have suffered from the menace of insecurity.

According to the organization, the Sigau community in Lere has witnessed recurrent security challenges which have resulted in many deaths and many people sustaining injuries as a result of bandits attacks, adding that in the midst of the security challenges, the healthcare centre was severely damaged and became non-operational.

Through the “Make Change initiative”, SHIFT Nigeria has partnered with World Connect and the Sigau community to create change and provide them access to quality healthcare.

“When completed, the facility will have an impact on the thousands of local residents in the area,” it stated.

Speaking on the initiative, Mbi said further, “It is extremely disheartening when we see our leaders enjoying the privileges of healthcare abroad while people are suffering at the grassroots.

“A pregnant woman cannot even comfortably deliver at the Sigau facility because they lack basic necessities such as a roof and hospital beds. If we do not work together as a people to ensure that our communities are getting the needs they deserve, then we will find there are no people left to govern.”

In addition to the ongoing renovation of the Sigau facility, SHIFT Nigeria also carried out sensitization programmes in order to encourage health-seeking behaviours in the community.

“Town hall meetings between the people and the leaders have also been facilitated by the organization,” it stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE