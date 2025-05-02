NGO organises free medical outreach for over 2,000 Ekiti residents

A non-governmental organisation, the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, has organised a free medical outreach for over 2,000 residents in Ekiti State.

The five-day outreach was held at Ode-Ekiti General Hospital, located in the Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists, the Programme Manager of the foundation, Joe Otu, said the outreach included services such as medical consultation, general and specialized surgeries, ophthalmology, dental care, medication distribution, health promotion, obstetrics and gynaecology, laboratory tests, among others.

Describing the initiative as the foundation’s 13th medical outreach, Otu noted that it was their third outreach of 2025, having previously conducted similar programs in Kogi and Cross River states in January and March, respectively.

He emphasized that the outreach, organized in collaboration with Pro-Health International, was aimed at fulfilling the wishes of the founder, the late Jennifer Etuh, and complementing the efforts of the state government in delivering quality healthcare services.

According to him, “The foundation, under its health mandate, conducts free medical outreaches across the country. We have six hospitals spread across the six geopolitical zones—in Cross River, Kogi, Kaduna, Osun, Gombe, and Imo States.

“In each of these hospitals, we carry out at least one free medical outreach annually, targeting thousands of patients. So far this year, we’ve conducted three.

“We don’t just provide regular consultations; our focus is on both general and specialized surgeries, including hernia repairs, fibroid removals, and other lump excisions.

“We also offer dental care, eye surgeries, and eye care services—distributing glasses and eye drops to patients in need.”

On his part, the head of the Ophthalmology Unit, Dr. Clement Tenufa, revealed that about 100 patients had undergone eye surgeries, with a major focus on cataract removal.

He urged Nigerians to go for regular medical checkups, saying, “Staying healthy is crucial, especially in these challenging times for the country.”

A beneficiary, Oluropo Ogundoro, praised the foundation for bringing the outreach to their community, noting that it had bridged a gap the government had been unable to fill.

Similarly, Oluwalade Wuraola commended the foundation’s efforts, stating that their intervention had significantly improved her life.

According to a statement released by the foundation after the outreach, a total of 2,473 patients were attended to during the 14th free medical outreach, with 6,765 medical interventions—including consultations, surgeries, investigations, treatments, and health promotion services—carried out.

“Jennifer Etuh Foundation expresses sincere gratitude to Pro-Health International, the Ekiti State Government, the management and staff of General Hospital, Ode-Ekiti, local community leaders, and the many healthcare volunteers whose collaboration and dedication made this outreach a success.

“The smiles on patients’ faces and the many personal stories of healing and hope are powerful reminders of the life-changing impact of collective service.

Together, we are building healthier, stronger communities across Nigeria.”