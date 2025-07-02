NGO offers scholarships to public primary school pupils in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Real Impact Empowerment Initiative, has offered scholarships to selected brilliant pupils of Police Children’s School IV in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At a presentation ceremony at the school premises in Orita Challenge, Ibadan, which also coincided with the birthday of the founder of the NGO, Mr. Henry Oluwasegun Uwabor, the 10 beneficiary-pupils received their scholarships in the presence of their parents, teachers and other dignitaries.

The co-founder and Country Director of the NGO, Mrs. Patricia Uwabor, in a speech on the occasion, said the scholarship and other humanitarian schemes by Real Impact Empowerment Initiative were instituted with a dream to reach the children who are often forgotten and to give them hope.

Mrs. Uwabor said the day was not just to celebrate love in action, but it was also an occasion “to give hope where there is little and to create real, lasting hope in our communities.”

She explained that the 10 scholarship winners were bright and deserving but indigent pupils, and added that “changing lives doesn’t always start with loads of money but with a decision to care, to give what you have, to act even in small ways. And that is what Real Impact is all about.”

The Country Director said, “We are here to award scholarships to 10 bright and deserving students. We will also share food and relief items with the less privileged children and families who need it most. But beyond all of that, we are here to remind every child that they matter. That they are seen. That they are loved.”

She thanked the management of Police Children’s School IV, Ibadan, for receiving her and her team and called for volunteers, noting that “there is still so much more to do and we believe that with God, with kind-hearted people and with shared humanity, we can do even more.”

Uwabor congratulated the children and their parents and also charged the benefitting learners to keep doing well in their academics so as to continue to win more awards and scholarships.

In a message, the founder, Henry Uwabor, who called for corporate and individual support, said since its founding five years ago, Real Impact Empowerment Initiative had championed several humanitarian projects focused on child education, welfare, and empowerment, and added that “the organisation has provided hundreds of children with school materials, healthcare support and nutritional programmes across different regions in Nigeria.”

The Head Teacher of Police Children School IV, Ibadan, Mrs. Abiba Jaiyeola, expressed delight at what Real Impact Empowerment Initiative was doing and also expressed appreciation that her school was chosen for the awards, noting that the beneficiaries would not forget the gesture.

