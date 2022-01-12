NGO, NYSC partner to train corps volunteers on safety, emergency response

The World Safety Organisation (WSO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train Corps volunteers on safety, emergency response and preparedness.

It said this is imperative to create more awareness on safe living habits and a good environment for all Nigerians.

The President of, World Safety Organisation, Mr Soji Olalokun, during the signing of the MoU at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, said the partnership would provide beneficiaries with capacity building in health, safety, security, environment, accident prevention technology, among others.

According to him, the organisation intends to collaborate and facilitate two-day ‘Train the Trainers’ activities during the Orientation Course for One Hundred Corps Volunteers who will be posted to fifty schools in pairs.

He said this will kick-start in six pilot states which are Kogi, FCT, Rivers, Edo, Lagos and Ekiti, adding that other states would be covered later.

“The World Safety Organisation is crafted to add success to the Scheme through every Corps volunteer,” he added.

The WSO President had earlier commended the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his transformation strides in the NYSC and described the Scheme as a potent medium for national development.

In his response, the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke through the Director, Legal Services, Barrister Tijani Ibrahim assured of the Scheme’s support towards ensuring the success of the partnership.

Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director, Legal Services, Barrister Tijani Ibrahim, Director, Community Development and Special Projects, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Salawu, Acting Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar and some staff were decorated as World Safety Organisation Ambassadors at the event.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.NGO, NYSC partner to train corps volunteers on safety, emergency response

NGO, NYSC partner to train corps volunteers on safety, emergency response