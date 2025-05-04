Kaduna govt rescues
Latest News

NGO launches free medical outreach for over 500 beneficiaries in Kaduna

Muhammad Sabiu

A Non-Governmental Organisation under the auspices of De-Lace International in collaboration with Tukur-Tukur Foundation has launched free medical outreach programme in the Kaduna community.

Speaking during the occasion, the Managing Director of De-Lace International, Hajiya Safiya Bashir expressed gratitude to the grand Patron of Tukur-Tukur Foundation, Lt. General Tukur Buratai (Rtd) for the opportunity given to her organization to launch the free medical outreach for the benefiting community.

“It is with immense pride and heartfelt gratitude that I stand before you today to launch DE-LACE INTERNATIONAL’S Free Medical Outreach Program. This initiative is not just an event; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health, well-being, and prosperity of the communities we serve.

“Together, we are building a healthier, stronger, and more united community. I am honoured to be part of this transformative moment, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact we will create together. May this outreach mark the beginning of many more initiatives to uplift and empower our community,” Bashir said.

Highlights of the event were the giving out of assistive devices, ear, nose and throat treatment, free eye screening and cataract surgery, testing of Blood Pressure (BP), and treatment of ulcers, malaria and typhoid fevers, amongst other ailments.

The Chairman Tukur-Tukur Foundation, Col. Haruna Idris Zaria (Rtd) said the Foundation is committed to carrying out humanitarian interventions across the country whenever the need arises through the provision of medical succour to the vulnerable, underprivileged members of the society by giving them free medical services.

“Tukur-Tukur Foundation carries out free eye screening and cataract surgery, minor eye problems are treated with drugs, drops/ointments and reading glasses are issued free.

“We give our wheelchairs and crutches to physical disabilities in order to ease their daily movement.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrest two burglars, diverted iodised salt, Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, suspected kidnappers across states, Funtua-Gusau highway: Police rescue 10 kidnapped victims, Police begin in-house training, Police assure Bauchi residents, C’River police command dismisses Inspector Police arrest, Police arrest man, Police arrest three suspects for hijacking petrol-laden truck on Ibadan–Ijebu-Ode road, Police arrest four suspected kidnappers in Niger, Delta: Police kill kingpin behind abduction of doctor, driver, safety during Easter celebratio, Police deny activities of terror group, Mahmuda, in Kwara, Bauchi: Police arrest 13 over criminal conspiracy, homicide-linked adultery case, No attempted Boko Haram invasion in Oyo, trending video is outdated – Police, Police arrest couple over car theft in FCT Police rescue 20 from alleged ponzi scheme in Akure, arrest suspects
Next Article FG flags off distribution of life jackets in Bayelsa

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×