NGO launches free medical outreach for over 500 beneficiaries in Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organisation under the auspices of De-Lace International in collaboration with Tukur-Tukur Foundation has launched free medical outreach programme in the Kaduna community.

Speaking during the occasion, the Managing Director of De-Lace International, Hajiya Safiya Bashir expressed gratitude to the grand Patron of Tukur-Tukur Foundation, Lt. General Tukur Buratai (Rtd) for the opportunity given to her organization to launch the free medical outreach for the benefiting community.

“It is with immense pride and heartfelt gratitude that I stand before you today to launch DE-LACE INTERNATIONAL’S Free Medical Outreach Program. This initiative is not just an event; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health, well-being, and prosperity of the communities we serve.

“Together, we are building a healthier, stronger, and more united community. I am honoured to be part of this transformative moment, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact we will create together. May this outreach mark the beginning of many more initiatives to uplift and empower our community,” Bashir said.

Highlights of the event were the giving out of assistive devices, ear, nose and throat treatment, free eye screening and cataract surgery, testing of Blood Pressure (BP), and treatment of ulcers, malaria and typhoid fevers, amongst other ailments.

The Chairman Tukur-Tukur Foundation, Col. Haruna Idris Zaria (Rtd) said the Foundation is committed to carrying out humanitarian interventions across the country whenever the need arises through the provision of medical succour to the vulnerable, underprivileged members of the society by giving them free medical services.

“Tukur-Tukur Foundation carries out free eye screening and cataract surgery, minor eye problems are treated with drugs, drops/ointments and reading glasses are issued free.

“We give our wheelchairs and crutches to physical disabilities in order to ease their daily movement.

