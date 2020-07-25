NGO lauds improved water supply, sanitation services in Jalingo

The Youth Progressive Association in Taraba (TYPA) on Saturday expressed happiness over the noticeable improvement in portable water supply sanitation and Hygiene services in Jalingo the Taraba capital.

Mr Boniface Kosson, the Chief Executive Officer of TYPA disclosed this at the monthly stakeholders meeting funded by USAID through Effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) on Saturday in Jalingo.

According to him, the E-wash intervention has greatly helped the Taraba State Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation (TAWASCO) to improve on portable water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services in the state.

Kosson explained that TYPA which was one of the three NGOs implementing the project across the state was determined to do everything possible to ensure that Jalingo and Zing which were their areas of implementation continue to record success in water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services.

“TAWASCO is doing a lot of advocacy due to the intervention by USAID through E- WASH which has engaged TYPA to carry out advocacy on water supply, sanitation, and hygiene in Jalingo and Zing.

“We are happy with the testimonies across the two local government areas that there is a great improvement in the areas of concern.

“TYPA’s advocacy has led to groups and individuals taken responsibility for building and maintaining toilet facilities, disposal of refuse dumps and restoration of the monthly sanitation in Jalingo and Zing local government areas,” he said.

Kosson however, appealed to water customers along Jalingo Roadblock and Mile six areas to exercise patience, saying the current road expansion by the state government led to cutting off of water pipes resulting in non-supply of water to their areas at the moment.

Mrs Francisca Ikyumeh, the Programme Officer of TYPA commended the stakeholders for working hard to ensure there was an improvement in water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services in the state.

Tribune online reports that participants at the event including youth and women groups, other NGOs among others lauded TYPA for its relentless efforts in enhancing effective water, sanitation and hygiene services in the state.

Tribune