NGO expresses concern over violence against women

A non-governmental organisation, WISCAR, has voiced its concern over cases of rape and murder of young girls in the country, adding that women in the country live in very dangerous time.

Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs Amina Oyagbola, who expressed the concern of the body, in a statement, said Nigerians must cry out at the seeming loss of respect for life.

According to her: “In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole country was shocked by the brutal rape and barbaric murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. The fact that the attack took place in the vicinity of a church in which she clearly felt safe and enabled to engage with her studies makes it all the more disturbing.

“This mindless brutality by yet unknown persons is a poignant reminder to all of us that we live in very dangerous times and recent events have been especially dire for women.

“What happened to Uwa highlights the high level of violence experienced by young women and girls on a daily basis.

“We must also cry out at the seeming loss of respect for life. This also brings to mind the highly regrettable negligence that led to the death of Tina Ezekwe which was said to have resulted from a stray bullet.

“WISCAR an NGO with a focus on strategic mentoring of young women for leadership, and indeed for the overall development of our nation, firmly believes that respect for the dignity of human life must remain at the core of our society. Every citizen should be given a chance to choose their own future and live in a safe, equitable and just world.”

In fighting this menace, Mrs Oyagbola called on individuals and NGOs to work with the government to develop dedicated national action plans to prevent and address violence against women, fortifying coordination among multiple actors required for sustainable action.