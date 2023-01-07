NGO donates two-bedroom apartment to victim of Plateau attack

A non-governmental organization under the aegis of “Jinkai Aid Initiative Nigeria” has handed over a two-bedroom apartment to a 35-year-old widow and mother of four, Mrs Rahab Zakwe, whose husband was killed by gunmen at Ancha village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State,

Recall that Ancha village and other communities were attacked by gunmen last year; many lives were lost, houses were set on fire, and crops yet to be harvested were mauled down by the gunmen.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the “Jinkai Aid Initiative Nigeria,” Prof. Emmanuel Gye said the beneficiary widow, Mrs Rahab Zakwe, was selected by the entire community after being identified as the most vulnerable.

According to Gye, “As you are all aware, Nigeria and most of West Africa have been convulsed in ethnoreligious clashes over the past several years.” It is in response to this that the “Jinkai Initiative” was started by Nigerian Canadians with the sole purpose of alleviating the suffering and challenges of the communities.

“Our vision is to build economically viable and thriving communities, and we are currently focused on building houses for those communities.”

“We were able to hand over the very first home that was built in Ancha village in the Miango Bassa Local Government area to a widow. The design was done by Nigerian architecture students who took part in a nationwide design competition that was judged by an international panel of architects.

“The beneficiary was selected by the entire community after identifying them as the most vulnerable.” “The widow was able to select the design she wanted, and she was delighted to receive the keys to her new home.”

He pointed out that there is a plan to extend the support and services to other parts of Nigeria that have been similarly affected and hoped that the template would be copied and replicated globally.

“We are calling on the government to recognize the legal title of these communities and to issue title documents for the beneficiaries. That way they have the security of property in the event of future challenges,” he said.

