NGO donates N5m to support Oborevwori charity foundation

A non-governmental organisation, FOOSTODEY, has donated the sum of N5 million to the You Matter Charity Foundation, founded by the First Lady of Delta State, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

The donation is intended to bolster the foundation’s ongoing initiatives, which include educational scholarships, healthcare outreach, and empowerment programs across Delta State.

The cheque presentation ceremony took place on Thursday in Asaba, where FOOSTODEY’s National President, Mr. Elvis Ahior, lauded the You Matter Charity Foundation for its unwavering dedication to uplifting the lives of the underprivileged.

“Our decision to support the You Matter Charity Foundation is driven by a shared vision to create a better society,” Mr. Ahior said.

“At FOOSTODEY, we believe in using our success to uplift others, and we are proud to partner with a foundation that delivers real impact.

“Today is yet another memorable day for us at FOOSTODEY. Led by our International Coordinator, Comrade Reuben Izeze, we are here once again to acknowledge the remarkable work Her Excellency is doing through the You Matter Charity Foundation. Guided by the vision of creating a society where everyone feels valued, regardless of background, the foundation adopted the motto: ‘Everybody is Somebody’.”

“The foundation has continued to make significant impacts in communities across Delta State, promoting access to healthcare, advocating for children’s right to education, empowering women, addressing gender-based violence and drug abuse, and conducting various outreach initiatives targeting rural dwellers.”

Mr. Ahior added, “We have come today to join other well-meaning individuals in supporting your laudable efforts with a donation of N5,000,000. We believe this contribution will go a long way in helping the foundation reach even more individuals across the state. We are inspired to make this donation because we firmly believe that everybody is indeed somebody.”

Responding to the donation, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, founder and chairperson of the Foundation, expressed her heartfelt appreciation, saying:

“The You Matter Charity Foundation continues to thrive because God is with us, and we are making tremendous progress,” she said.

“I thank FOOSTODEY for coming to bless us once again, following their previous donation of a Sienna vehicle to the foundation. We also remember your charitable efforts in support of the mother of the late NANS National President, Comrade Moses Oisakede.”

“I equally commend FOOSTODEY’s plans to build residential homes for selected widows in the state. This generous contribution could not have come at a better time because it will greatly expand our reach and deepen our impact, especially in rural communities where the needs are most acute.

“We appreciate FOOSTODEY’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and for standing with us in our mission to create a more compassionate and inclusive Delta State.”

In an interview with journalists after the ceremony, FOOSTODEY’s International Coordinator and Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, praised the efforts of Mrs. Oborevwori and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting widows through the foundation.

Mimicking the words of the late Ugandan Dictator, Idi Amin Dada, Comrade Izeze said FOOSTODEY was here today to essentially retaliate the support received in equipping Mama Sarah Oisakede’s Home!!!

“We came to show solidarity for a just cause.

“FOOSTODEY’s mission is rooted in unity and empathy. Regardless of ethnicity or background, we believe that humanity is our tribe. We extend support to the less privileged, widows, indigent students, and employable graduates and people who might otherwise be limited by their circumstances.

“Our partnership with the You Matter Charity Foundation is primarily focused on caring for widows. Most of our contributions are directed specifically toward the foundation’s widows’ outreach programs.”

Izeze revealed plans to build housing for selected widows in various communities, citing a previous example.

“We intend, by God’s grace, to actualise a housing program similar to what we did for the mother of the late NANS President, Comrade Moses Oisakede, who passed away over 25 years ago en route to the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi,” he recounted.

“Despite the passage of time, we honoured his sacrifice. When we discovered that his mother, now a widow, was still alive, we appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Her Excellency for support and were able to raise N52 million to build a house for her in Otuo, Edo State.”

“The You Matter Charity Foundation graciously furnished the entire apartment. Now, we are pleased to collaborate with them again to construct two-bedroom ensuite apartments for other deserving widows in selected communities, providing them with safe, comfortable, and dignified housing for the rest of their lives.”

