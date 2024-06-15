Food items worth thousands of naira were on Friday donated to 950 people including widows, elderly and less privileged ones in Ibokun community of Osun state by, a non-governmental organization, “Leovest Re-assuring Hand Foundation” to alleviate people’s sufferings in this present economic challenges in the country.

Speaking at the occasion held at the town’s palace, the founder of the NGO, Mr. Olatunji Awodiran, said the foundation took the step to give back to the society.

According to him, “this is a necessity at this crucial time when there is hunger in the land. I decided to do this as a means of giving back to the society. Today we are expecting 950 beneficiaries, but we have 850 registered on our data for the monthly out reach”.

“We started this last August, and we do it on a monthly basis, which makes today the 10th edition. The beneficiaries include the elderly people aged 60 and above, widows, and the less privileged ones considered to be in dare need of these items”.

He however stated that the monthly donation is also to commemorate the efforts of the state Governor Adeleke in ensuring that the welfare of people in the state is well attended to.

Responding, the elder sister of the state governor, Mrs Dupe Sanni-Adeleke, urged the beneficiaries to use the relief items for their personal consumption and not sell them for financial benefits.

In his own remark, the Chairman, Governing Council of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-oke, Hon. Diran Odeyemi, enjoined privileged Nigerians to also follow suit by giving back to society, emphasizing that, NGOs are not only about protecting and accusing the government.

He noted that leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had been doing this before saying, they would not relent in doing it and charged other politicians not to wait for the electioneering period before giving back to society.

According to him,”The initiative is to assist the needy, and the founder believes in complementing the efforts of

Governor Ademola Adeleke and that is why leaders of the PDP are physically seen present at the occasion.

“All the leaders of the party are also coming together to help the needy because it’s not only when elections come that you render help.

“NGO is not only about protest and not only about accusing the government of not doing the needy; it is about assisting the government and the people because the government cannot do it all alone. There are people who are blessed, and this is the time to give back to society. Whoever is blessed should assist the less privileged.”

