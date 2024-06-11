Caroline Initiative, a leading non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to supporting the education and well-being of children, has affirmed its desire to address the challenge of menstrual hygiene and girl-child absenteeism from school through its Pad-a-Girl outreach.

Through the outreach, held on Thursday, June 6, schoolgirls in Dynamos College, PPL, LASU-Ojo, Lagos, were provided with essential sanitary pads and educational materials to promote menstrual hygiene and support their academic development.

Caroline Initiative distributed sanitary pads, ensuring each girl received a supply for a specific time. Additionally, educational materials, such as notebooks and pens, were given to help the students with their studies.

Quadri Adejumo, founder and director of Caroline Initiative, said the outreach addresses the critical issue of menstrual hygiene management, which remains a significant barrier to education for many girls in Nigeria.

He said by providing sanitary pads, the organisation aims to reduce absenteeism and empower girls to attend school with confidence and dignity.

“We have always known education is a change driver and no girl deserves to miss schooling due to lack of proper menstrual hygiene products and that is why we made this possible.

“Through this outreach, we are not only providing menstrual supplies but also providing a safe environment where girls can thrive academically and personally,” Adejumo said.

The event also included interactive sessions where the girls received education on menstrual health and hygiene.

Health experts and volunteers shared vital information with the students, addressing concerns to ensure the girls are equipped with knowledge on how to manage their menstrual health effectively.

Adejumo, who is a journalist, reiterated that the outreach is not the first time Caroline Initiative is leading the frontiers of change and won’t be the last.

He also stressed that organisation is dedicated to empowering child welfarism and creating an environment where children thrive while thanking the school, volunteers and donors who made the outreach possible.

“This is not our first and surely, won’t be last. We have enacted projects to improve the lives of children, and we are committed to doing more. Recently, we had a school outreach for primary school kids in Ibadan. And in months to come, we will do many,” Adejumo added.

