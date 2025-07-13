NGO demands inclusion of LGA officials in FAAC meetings

The Speak Out Africa Initiative (SOAI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has presented four demands aimed at allowing local government authority to work effectively in Nigeria, especially complete financial autonomy through the expansion of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings to include LGA officials.

The Lead Director of the group, Engr. Kenneth Eze, also sought political Autonomy by calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct all local government elections that will guarantee fairness.

Other demands include a call on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make it mandatory for LGAs to have accounts with the Bank, and encouraging development partners to support the Open Government Partnership (OGP) at the local government level

The lead Director stated this during the Local Open Governànce Initiative in Nigerià (LOGINAIJA) close-out session and the presentation of the report for the pilot LGA.

The NGO focuses on empowering marginalised communities, particularly women and youth, through evidence-based advocacy, capacity building, and service delivery. The lead director explained that the mission of the group is to prioritise gender equity, health advocacy, and social inclusion.

According to Eze, LOGINaija, which aimed to access the workings and the functionality of the Local Government Areas was launched in April 2024 to promote Accountability at the local level, building capacity for the personnels and political office holders at the local level and the domestication of the freedom of Information Act at the grassroot “.

He added that the LOGINaija project is a 12-month pilot initiative implemented by SOAI to strengthen Open Government Partnership (OGP) adoption at Nigeria’s local government level, with a focus on three pilot LGAs:

”This pilot phase was carried out in the selected three Local Government Areas in Nigerià, Gwagwalada Area Council in FCT, Umuahia North LGA in Abia State and the Ibadan North-West LGA of Oyo State, which represent the Zones in the country and cut across political party lines, and we are happy to announce that today these three LGAs have performed creditably with a functional website, freedom of information desk officers in place, and we have strengthened the capacity of both the executive and the legislative arms of the three Local Government. We expect to scale it up to 50 LGAs in the second phase of the project.

“We in Speak Out Africa are thanking the MacArthur Foundation that supported this project, and other partners for making this a reality,” the lead director said.

The Executive Chairman, Umuahia North Local Government Area, Hon. Smart Iheoma, while speaking, appreciated the NGO for its contributions to the LGA, saying, “the problem we have as a nation is leadership, what we met on ground was not good but we have turned around every aspect of the LGA and the people are the beneficiary of these positive reforms. We are following the footsteps of His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, who came in with the capacity to build the state, and he is the best so far.”

