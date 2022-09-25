NGO celebrates second anniversary, honours deserving Nigerians

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy of God Foundation, has celebrated its second anniversary, just as it used the opportunity to honour Nigerians who have contributed to humanitarian causes in Oyo State.

Those given awards of recognition include religious scholar, Professor Sabitu Ariyo Olagoke, for religious causes; a former chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Oyo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Malik; a trado-medical practitioner, Mrs Joy Adekunle Adejare; chairperson of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Dupe Fehintola, among others.

Speaking during her remarks, the founder of the association, Mrs Lucia Adebola Ayanbiola, said the Mercy of God Foundation was established to support the underprivileged in society.

She said the government could not provide for all the citizenry, adding that the contributions of NGOs like hers are important in supporting the needy in society.

On those awarded, Ayanbiola said they have contributed in one way or the other towards assisting the needy in society.

“It is through such recognitions that they can be encouraged to do more for the people.

“I hope more Nigerians can be encouraged to also assist the under-privileged,” Ayanbiola said.

In her brief remarks, Mrs Malik said the body of female journalists in Oyo State, NAWOJ, under the leadership of Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, partners with other organisations to fight injustices against women and children.

She said the organisation, as well as in her personal capacity, would continue to work towards assisting the underprivileged, especially women and children.

