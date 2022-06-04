NGO celebrates 10th anniversary, launches children’s library in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation, Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs (MAYEIN), recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, and launched a children’s library at its youth centre in Ibadan.

The founder and CEO of the organisation, Edem Ossai, said since inception, the organisation had impacted not less than 10,000 lives, and it achieved this through physical, radio, and television programmes.

Ossai further said that through its e-literacy project, the organisation had been able to train about 810 students in upper secondary schools in basic computer skills, and that out of the 810 students, 300 were trained in the MAYEIN Youth Centre at Ojo, Ibadan, which also houses the children’s library that was launched on that day.

“Through the MAYEIN Youth Centre, we offer vocational training for secondary school leavers. We train them in bag, bead, soap, cloth, and wig making,” Ossai said. “From the money they make from the sales of these products, they are able to pay for their external examinations, like JAMB.”

Speaking on the children’s library (the newly christened Sir Victor Thorpe Library, domiciled in the youth centre), Ossai said Sir Victor was a renowned writer, librarian and bibliophile, adding that the typewriter he used in preparing his manuscripts will be mounted on a monument in the library as a constant reminder of what is possible when a book is opened.

She said the murals that adorns the wall of the library convey to the children and young people that reading conveys superpowers, and that when children read, they become inspired to overcome the limitations in their lives.





Representing the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Education, Mr Rahman Abiodun Abdul-Raheem, was the Director of Curriculum Development, Dr H. Okediji.

In her remarks, Okediji commended MAYEIN for the work it has been doing in the past 10 years in reaching out and developing young people in the state.

She stressed that when youths are not positively and gainfully engaged, they end up becoming a problem to the society. She urged MAYEIN to continue to engage youths with things that will enable them to be a blessing to themselves and to the society.

“Any time you need assistance, the government is ready to support and to partner with you in this business of building our youths to fulfill their dreams,” Okediji said.

A board member of MAYEIN, who represented other board members of the organisation, Mrs Elizabeth Etteh, noted that Nigeria needs more initiatives like MAYEIN, capable of removing children and youths from everyday distractions, and focusing their directions and interests into positive things.

She stated that soon more people from other parts of Nigeria would be participants and beneficiaries of the MAYEIN project.

“MAYEIN has just started, and it’s moving to the next level. Many lives will be touched and more accomplishments will be made in coming years,” Mrs Etteh said.

The founder of CampusLabs, Mr Emeka Ossai, said MAYEIN is adding salt and light to the country with the work it is doing. He further said, though the NGO is celebrating its 10 years of existence, the next 10 years would be more remarkable and transforming.

“If you find a problem in the society, like MAYEIN, you don’t have to have all the resources to address it,” Ossai said. “No matter how small an initiative is, it can change a life and the direction of the economy.”

He stressed that young people could be assets or liabilities, and that initiatives, like the ones MAYIEN is doing, should be encouraged so that young people can go there to learn and develop.

While giving the breakdown of the NGO’s progress in the last 10 years, the head of programmes of the NGO, Motunrayo Oripeloye, said high rate of out-of-school children, old and fading libraries, low reading culture, among others were what motivated them to setup the NGO.

Speaking about the library, she said MAYEIN Youth Centre contains library services (with about 1000 books), ICT training facilities, a seminar room, and vocational facilities.

“Though we have achieved all this within this period, a lot has to be done,” Oripeloye said. “We are expanding. We need your support in what we are doing. We need more facilities, computers, other equipment, and a project van.”

At the end of the day, Engr E. I. E. Etteh officially opened the Sir Victor Thorpe Library.

Other persons who spoke at the event were Afolabi Olaolu, Lousia Andah, Mr Timothy, Reverend Uwem Ekarika, Mrs A. F. Ewete, among others.