NGO calls for issue-based campaigns to avoid money politics

The Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Comrade Idris Miliki has said that there must be strategically designed, issue-based campaigns in elections to reduce the influence of money politics that lead to corruption.

This was contained in a communique issued at the 1-Day civil society organizations (CSOs) partners review and strategy meeting on prioritizing anti-corruption and accountability issues towards the 2023 elections organized by conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR) held in Lokoja on Tuesday.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Kogi State has not shown commitment to mobilizing citizens and accessibility as all efforts to engage it by stakeholders have failed despite the crucial period of campaigns by political parties and Candidates towards the 2023 general elections in Kogi State.

He disclosed that there are several reports of eligible persons who have to wish to register to vote but can no longer do so due to the closure of the registration portal.

He posited that political corruption has had severe implications on the quality of Governance by throwing up persons with Questionable characters for elections

He noted that partnership and collaboration among Stakeholders implementing Anti-Corruption and Accountability activities will promote sustainability and ensure scale-up and scope of success towards the 2023 elections.

According to him, there is a need to increase voter education targeting groups that traditionally are not targeted, especially before elections to ensure adequate awareness creation on the electoral process.

“Concerted efforts must be made to incorporate and include Persons with Disabilities taking cognizance of their peculiarities during elections.

“INEC to improve on its enlightenment and stakeholders mobilization on its activities at State level to encourage citizens confidence and participation.

He stated that eligible citizens are called upon to participate in the electoral process by obtaining their permanent voter’s cards, especially now that the process by INEC is ongoing before the 2023 elections.

