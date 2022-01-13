Ngige-led faction rejects planned Anambra APC ward congresses

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has described as untrue, news of the convening of ward congresses in the state this Saturday.

Mr Okelo Madukaife, the Publicity Secretary of the faction led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the news of ward congresses scheduled for Saturday by the faction loyal to Senator Andy Uba as its leader is fraudulent.

Okelo in a press release made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Thursday, said: “This is to put our membership on notice that some mischief makers are on the prowl, confusing those who willingly submit to their misinformation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no ward congresses of APC has been scheduled for January 15, 2022, by our party.

“Similarly, none was scheduled for January 08, 2022, and as contained in our last public statement, certainly none was fixed on January 03, 2022, or any other date.

“These dates are the product of 419 from persons working to destabilize our dynamic chapter, with the support of persons outside Anambra State for partisan interests connected to 2023 presidential elections.”

He said those succumbing to the notice are people who have been defrauded, and that the national secretariat of the party has not fixed any dates for congresses, and would not do so without necessary consultations.

“Please be further reassured that only authentic congress dates will be announced by this office and shall be a reliable guide, as provided by the National Secretariat.

“We seize this opportunity to reaffirm that the LG Party Chairman for Nnewi South LGA remains Mr Linus Eze, while the only Acting Chairman at LG Level is Okwudili Ezenwamma, who being Deputy Chairman constitutionally succeeded Mr PaulChuks Umenduka in Aguata Local Government.

“Any directives outside the mentioned officers is ultra-vires, of no effect and should be ignored.

“Party members will be well-advised to be wary of constitutionally sacked persons from high offices, intent on going down with everyone and their backers who are watering the fruit of discontent in our great party,” Madukaife said.

