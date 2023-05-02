Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, has dismissed Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki’s warning that the federal and state governments may not be able to pay salaries beyond next month.

Speaking on national television, Ngige referred to Obaseki’s statement as an “alarm” and assured workers that the federal government has the capacity to meet the proposed pay rise.

Ngige stated that payment of salaries and the proposed increases have been budgeted for and that N350 billion has been captured in the appropriation budget of 2023.

On the topic of job creation, Ngige stated that job creation is a cross-cutting issue and that the private sector is also responsible for job creation.

He added that if the economy is facing challenges, there will not be enough money in the system to create jobs. Ngige noted that foreign investment into the country has gone down, contributing to the high unemployment rate.

While Nigerian workers have the right to ask for more wages, Ngige expressed that he did not like the idea of equating minimum wage with dollars, as most of the consumables that workers purchase are not bought in dollarised markets.

He explained that some things are purchasable with naira and not with dollars, such as food items and water.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki spoke during the Workers’ Day anniversary, warning that it will be a miracle for the state and federal governments to pay salaries beyond June this year without resorting to massively printing money or removing fuel subsidy.

He urged workers to take charge and ensure that the burden of these measures is not carried by workers alone, stating that workers must champion any discussion on subsidy removal.

Obaseki promised that his administration would ensure that workers are fairly treated so that their take-home pay can take them home.

