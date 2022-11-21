NGF to meet Tuesday over revival of economy, new security order

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), will on Tuesday deliberate on further steps for the revival of the nation’s economy and a new order that will ensure the safety and enhance the livelihoods of all Nigerians.

The proposed 8th Teleconference meeting to be chaired by the newly appointed NGF Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, will also feature updates from States, Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) that would cover programme implementation progress, sustainability activities, and upcoming reform deadlines.

According to the invitation issued by the NGF Director General, Mr. Asishana Okauru, the Forum will be receiving opening remarks and a briefing from the new NGF Chairman before the business of the day snowballs into the few presentations on the nation’s economy.

The virtual meeting which is scheduled to commence at 4 pm, will also feature an “update on the NG-CARES and SABER projects both anchored by the world bank for a continuous propping of the states and the survival of the subnational population.

“In addition, at the teleconference meeting, there would be the adoption of the last NGF meeting.

“At the last NGF meeting, it was discussed that the Forum launched a Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge – a flagship programme to revamp the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy in the country by maximizing the commitment of state governors to PHCUOR, promoting a progressive increase in PHC funding, and ensuring all primary health care centers have the requisite human resource capacity,” the statement read.