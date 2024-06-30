The Nigeria Governors'(NGF), Secondary Education Board, Universal Basic Education Board and Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) have expressed readiness to collaborate with a Non-Governmental Organisations, Lola Cater For The Needy Foundation, to build teachers’ capacity as part of efforts to reform education system in Nigeria.

The NGF Head of education, Nigerian and the Chairman of Committee of States Commissioners of Education, Dr Ebenezer Leo disclosed this in his opening remarks, at the launch of the Global Education Commission by the Lola Cater For The Needy Foundation in Abuja.

Leo said, “We need to build the capacity of teachers and crossing my office as the Head of Education, we, will partner with Lola Cater Foundation to make this possible.”

“If you look at education the way it is now, if we fail to build the capacity of teachers, the learners they may not make headway.

“I have been travelling, the last events I attended in the UK on the Education World Forum and most of the advanced countries are even talking about artificial intelligence and technology.”

“But here, we are still battling with out-of-school children and then as it relatively foundational to literacy and numeracy which has been the challenge too.”

“We need to start somewhere and this Global Education Commission is laudable because it is going to educate stakeholders both within and outside to interface and provide solutions to and how we can address the numerous challenges in the education sector.”

“I can assure Lola Cater Foundation that at the comity of state commissioners of education will need to collaborate to make this possible and to ensure its success.”

“The second aspect of it is to talked about the role of teachers. For the past three days, I’ve also been part of the webinar on teacher capacity building, and so, I’ve been able to enrol all of them across the Federation.”

“So we are also building teachers capacity to ensure that we have quality education and quality learning in the school system.”

“If we can’t do that or unable to do that with our various partners, then the outcome will be what we’re seeing today, low conditional literacy dependency, low numeracy, and then a high percentage of our people not being able to read or solve simple arithmetic problems.” He said.

Also, the Programs Manager of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Dr Stephen Onyekwelu, said, the Lola Cater For The Needy Foundation’s request for partnership is a welcome development

He added that request will start with a courtesy visit to UNESCO Abuja Office for a technical discussion to identify focus areas of collaboration and the specific target beneficiaries.

He said, “It is interesting to know that your organization’s vision aligns with the global Education 2030 Agenda on inclusive and equitable quality education for all led by UNESCO under the sustainable development goal 4.

“We must ensure that by 2030, all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes.”

“We must ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university.” He stated among others.

The Chief Liberian at the National Library of Nigeria, Mrs Shade Adepoju, attest to the work of the NGO in the last 4 years in reforming education and no doubt she pledge her support and that of the National Library of Nigeria in bringing back reading culture amongst students and the society.

“You can agree with me that the flare for reading has dropped in our society” said the Chief Librarian. She also spoke about the public not using the library which is free with free WiFi and there are authentic resources available also with information technology, there are facilities for digital library.”

“For researchers there are enough resources for you with over 10 million books available and Newspapers dated as far back as the 18th century which we will be available online soon.”

“Talking about Education Reform and not talking about the Library, then we are not talking.

“She encouraged the guests to bring back reading culture as most of the vices we have today in the is as a result of most people are not informed.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive, of the Lola Cater For The Needy Foundation in her address, Ololade Ogunnubi, explained that the Global Education Commission is an initiative dedicated to fostering collaboration among education stakeholders to reform and elevate Nigeria’s education system.

She also announced various sub-programs and projects that will be the driving force behind the transformation which is the Global Teachers Network, aimed at connecting educators worldwide to share best practices and innovative teaching methods.

“Our Monthly/Bi-Monthly Education Podcast, providing a platform for continuous learning and discussion on critical educational issues. School-Teachers-Parents-Students events, designed to strengthen the bonds and communication within the education community.”

“The introduction or revival of school clubs, fostering creativity, leadership, and teamwork among students. Establishing student unions to give students a voice and a platform for leadership.”

“School-to-school projects, promoting collaboration and shared learning experiences between institutions and the National Career Day, helping students to explore various career paths and make informed decisions about their futures.” She added.

Ogunnubi also announced the Abuja Children’s Day winner as a way of celebrating the bright minds that will shape Nigeria’s future.

“Miss Ozioma Deborah Godfrey, a primary 5 student of Safe Host International, Abuja won the “Children Advocacy for Education Reform at the National and Sub-National Level” in the FCT where Primary and Secondary school students wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Education in their states with the Education Reform they will like to see.

“This was done in partnership with the Committee of States Commissioners of Education Nigeria (COSCEN). The award for the FCT winner was given to her by Dr. Ebenezer Leo, the Head of Education, Nigeria Governors’ Forum who is also the Chairman, Committee of States Commissioners of Education Nigeria.”

