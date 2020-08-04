NGF meeting: Degenerating security top agenda on Wednesday

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) will deliberate on the “rapidly degenerating security situation” in the country at its 14th Teleconference meeting, holding on Wednesday,

According to the statement issued by the NGF Secretariat, the Governors at the meeting which is to be chaired by the NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State will also review the resumption of schools and its roll-out plan.

“The rapidly degenerating security situation in the country will feature very prominently when governors meet tomorrow for their 14th NGF Teleconference meeting, according to the invitation sent out to governors by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru.

“Not unexpectedly, in line with the security and policing swamp that the country has found itself, the attack on Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum will be tabled for discussion just as the State Governors will also preview a webinar which comes up on the 11 of August, driven through a partnership of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL), led by Professor Pat Utomi.

“One such webinar had taken place last month where the Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo- x-rayed Insecurity and the challenges of Governance and Leadership in the New Normal, as it affects his state. That too will come under the governors’ searchlight.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will commence at 2 pm prompt but the virtual platform will be open to joining an hour earlier.

“The flag-off and launch of the distribution of palliatives by the Coalition Against COVID19 (CACOVID), (populated by the likes of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Access Bank along with other well-meaning philanthropists) in the States will also be addressed, as well as the issue of yet to be accessed funds at UBEC.

“Still on education, the Governors will review the resumption of schools and its roll-out plan.

“Apart from security and education, the permanent items on the Teleconferences since the pandemic, health and the economy will also make it to the table.

“The Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Committee of the NGF which interfaces with the Presidential Task Force on the Pandemic will brief the Governors on progress so far before the Governors discuss the economy. Under this item, progress on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program (SFTAS) will be thrashed.

Updates on the restructuring of states’ loans will also be provided tomorrow.

“All of the above will be followed by any other business before the meeting comes to a close,” the statement read.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE