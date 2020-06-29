NGF committed to financial autonomy of legislature, judiciary ― Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has stated that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is poised to make financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary across the country possible.

Tambuwal, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the NGF, made this known during the swearing-in the new Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Muhammad Tambari Usman, yesterday at Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, in his capacity as the Chairman of the NGF’s committee that was mandated to interface with stakeholders, including the Speakers Conference on the matter, the governors were unanimous that they should support the autonomy.

This is contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Muhammed Bello and released to journalists in the state on Monday.

“I assure you and the rest of Nigerians, who are having some concerns that governors are opposed to the financial autonomy of these institutions, that I am yet to see or come across a governor that is opposed to the independence of either the legislature or the judiciary,” Tambuwal said.

Stating that as a former legislator, he is personally in support of the process, the governor stated that “it is only a question of working on the framework, because the Order 10 of Mr President came up with a framework for the Judiciary,” to the exclusion of all the state legislature.

“And there were some states that were already having different frameworks. So, we need to harmonise and come up with a common framework that will work in the interest of these are institutions,” he stated.

