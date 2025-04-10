NGF, China sign MoU on comprehensive renewable energy infrastructure

…to establish Nigeria-China Renewable Energy Research Centre to drive innovation

In a bid to enhance energy planning at the sub-national level, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energy China, a major Chinese firm renowned for its work in renewable energy and gas production.

The agreement, signed on behalf of the NGF by its Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, was witnessed by Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who also chairs the Northern Governors’ Forum.

Governor Yahaya who represented Governor AbdulRazaq, described the MoU as a significant step toward strengthening institutional frameworks for energy governance across Nigerian states, with a view to improving energy security, efficiency, and economic development.

“It is crucial to acknowledge the transformative journey that Nigeria is embarking upon in the area of access to sustainable electricity, which includes renewable energy, particularly in the wake of the recently passed Electricity Act of 2023,” he said.

He noted that the Act introduced innovative structures aimed at boosting investment and improving the reliability of power supply, adding, “Since the passing of the Electricity Act, we have witnessed a surge of innovations and reforms aimed at revamping our energy sector.”

Yahaya further highlighted the shift towards decentralised energy solutions, the integration of renewable technologies, and the need to enhance regulatory frameworks to encourage private sector investment and public-private partnerships.

He, however, acknowledged persistent challenges, including infrastructure deficits, financing gaps, and regulatory barriers. “We must address these issues collaboratively,” he urged, advocating partnerships among government, private investors, and international stakeholders to develop innovative financing models and enhance grid capacity for renewables.

The Gombe governor also cited ongoing energy reforms in various states, pointing to the crafting of tailored policies, establishment of regulatory bodies, and implementation of localised electricity markets and solar solutions. “The synergy between state and federal initiatives will be key to driving effective change and achieving our collective renewable energy targets,” he said.

According to Yahaya, the NGF’s Power Desk continues to play a coordinating role in helping states navigate the demands of the Electricity Act, and the new partnership with China Energy International Group would accelerate access to energy across the country.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, who also spoke at the signing, described the MoU as supportive of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the partnership aims to expand clean energy access, strengthen state-level planning, and promote technologies in line with Nigeria’s Energy Master Plan.

“The scope of this MoU includes deployment of renewable energy infrastructure—solar, wind, hydro—and the establishment of a Nigeria-China Renewable Energy Research Centre to drive innovation, technology transfer, and capacity-building,” Nnaji announced.

He added that the initiative would support job creation, attract investment, and enhance energy access, especially in off-grid communities.

Chairman of the China Energy Commission, Dr Song Liang, pledged full implementation of the MoU and called for closer cooperation between Nigeria and China. He emphasised the need to prioritise energy sector development and improve energy storage, promising to usher in a new phase of bilateral collaboration.

NGF Director General, Dr Abdullateef Shittu, echoed this optimism, stating that the Forum has been instrumental in guiding states through the Electricity Act’s implementation. He cited the creation of a Forum of Commissioners of Power and Energy, a network across all 36 states, designed to foster best practices in the energy sector.

“We have opened up strategic partnerships with stakeholders and donor organisations in the energy space to support the growth of electricity in the country,” Shittu said. “This relationship with the China Energy International Group and the Energy Commission of Nigeria will further strengthen efforts to accelerate energy access across the country.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE