NGF, CDD hold meeting with non-state actors on reform of existing peace, inclusive security initiative on Thursday

As part of efforts aimed at addressing security challenges ravaging the country, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in conjunction with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) organised two-day various stakeholders on the reform of existing peace and inclusive security initiative.

The two-day meeting is scheduled to take place in Abuja on Thursday, 10th March and Friday, 11th March 2022.

According to the Forum, the Initiative is geared towards creating a process for networking amongst State and Non-State Actors, communities, and security agencies with a view to enhance peace and inclusive security in the country.

As part of the mandate of the Initiative, NGF in partnership with CDD organized a two-day meeting with the multi-stakeholders to foster a constructive dialogue on reform of existing peace and security policy, practice, and institutions.

In the same vein, the forum will hold a 2-day meeting with the Attorneys-General of the 36 States across the Federation.

The proposed meeting scheduled for next week Monday, 14th March and Tuesday, 15tharch, 2022, seeks to foster a united front on issues bothering the collective interest of states.

