NGF, CDD hold meeting with non-state actors on reform of existing peace, inclusive security initiative on Thursday
•As 36 State Attorneys General converge in Abuja next week
As part of efforts aimed at addressing security challenges ravaging the country, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in conjunction with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) organised two-day various stakeholders on the reform of existing peace and inclusive security initiative.
The two-day meeting is scheduled to take place in Abuja on Thursday, 10th March and Friday, 11th March 2022.
According to the Forum, the Initiative is geared towards creating a process for networking amongst State and Non-State Actors, communities, and security agencies with a view to enhance peace and inclusive security in the country.
As part of the mandate of the Initiative, NGF in partnership with CDD organized a two-day meeting with the multi-stakeholders to foster a constructive dialogue on reform of existing peace and security policy, practice, and institutions.
In the same vein, the forum will hold a 2-day meeting with the Attorneys-General of the 36 States across the Federation.
The proposed meeting scheduled for next week Monday, 14th March and Tuesday, 15tharch, 2022, seeks to foster a united front on issues bothering the collective interest of states.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents
In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…meeting with non-state actors meeting with non-state actors
Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train
The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…meeting with non-state actors meeting with non-state actors
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more