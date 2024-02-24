The Nigeria Guild of Editors, (NGE) has commended the Kogi State Government for huge investment in infrastructural development across the state.

The President of NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, who disclosed this on Saturday when members of the association were on a media tour to Muhammed Buhari Square in Lokoja said the Kogi State Government achievement in infrastructure is unprecedented and highly commendable.

Anaba appreciated both the immediate past Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his successor Ahmed Usman Ododo for sustaining positive legacies in Kogi State despite the paucity of funds.

According to him, the over 10,000 sitting capacity structure is a world-class event center that has what it takes to host both national and international events.

The NGE President posited further that the present administration needs all the desired support to succeed in its campaign promises to the people.

His words, “What we have seen today is highly commendable and world-class I must say. Even the blind could attest to this that the Government of Kogi State has done well for the people. Looking at this gigantic structure, we are convinced that any project embarked upon by this Government will stand the test of time. We are calling on other State Governors to emulate the good work going on in Kogi State.

“On our way to this place, we saw roads which are under construction and township road undergoing rehabilitation. This is what we want to see across our States. It is the duty of the Government to make judicious use of taxpayers money. That is what we are witnessing in Kogi State today. Once again, I must commend the Government of Kogi State for this laudable project. They should keep up the good work.”

Also, another member of the Nigerian Guild of Editor, Adebayo Bodunrin, commended the Kogi State Government for its remarkable achievement in the educational sector across the state.

He gave the commendations in Lokoja when members of the association were on a media tour to GYB model Secondary School Adankolo on Saturday.

Bodurin, who was highly elated with structure build by the Government in providing an enabling environment for learning disclosed that Kogi State Government is setting a pace to be the educational hub of the Country.

The veteran journalists asserted that, with the laudable educational structure which spread across the three Senatorial districts, the future of Nigeria is in a safe hand of producing competent, reliable and knowledgeable leaders for a better tomorrow.

“I believe in education, that is where the future of the Country is. When we have educated people, we will have knowledge to solve our problems. This is a good initiative. I am happy the Government said they have four of this in other Senatorial districts.

“I do hope that each Local Government in Kogi State will have structures of this nature and Kogi will be in the forefront of producing future scientist, technologists that will help the Country to be less dependent on other nations, “he stated.

He, however, commended the remarkable transformation of Kogi State under former Governor Yahaya Bello and his successor, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Earlier, the Kogi State Commissioner for information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, averred that the governor is giving the state facelift through construction of new roads, building bridges, installation of street lights in Lokoja, renovation of the State House of Assembly and electrification of many communities.

“The present administration is changing the narrative in Kogi state, especially in the area of infrastructural development despite the decrease in monthly allocation to the state from federation account since his assumption of office.

“The immediate past administration and the current one have performed moderately well when we compare their achievements with available resources,”he added.