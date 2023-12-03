The Federal Government has released the sum of N135,479,884,677.02 as reimbursement to states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the second independent assessment of results achieved under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG CARES), a World Bank Assisted Performance For Results Programme.

The national coordinator of the NG-CARES programme, Dr. Abdulkarim Obaje, announced the disbursement in Abuja on Friday, stating that the funds were disbursed based on the results achieved by the states and FCT in their efforts at supporting poor and vulnerable Nigerians under the NG-CARES Programme.

This information was contained in a statement by the Information and Communication Officer, NG-CARES, Suleiman Odapu.

Dr. Obaje stated, “The top three best-performing states in this second round of assessment are Nasarawa, which earned N13,697,828,496.96, Cross River N10,944,747,818.84, and Zamfara N10,231,055,267.82.

This is a milestone achievement in the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration at providing funds towards addressing multi-dimensional poverty in the country.”

He commended the Honourable Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for providing the needed leadership at the federal level to coordinate the implementation of NG-CARES programme at the states and FCT.

He also commended governors, the FCT Minister, and the World Bank for providing support.

The NG-CARES programme is an initiative of the Federal Government strategically designed to serve as a shock response mechanism and distribution channel for reaching the poor and vulnerable in the country.

It is implemented through 158 integrated Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of all the 36 state governments and FCT Administration with a well-proven track record of performance under previous donor-supported assistance.

The programme aims to expand access to livelihood support, food security services, and grants for poor and vulnerable households and firms.

