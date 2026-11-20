The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has honoured the founder of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, for his 18-year contribution to the growth and recognition of Nigeria’s film industry.

Oloketuyi received the recognition on Tuesday at the 6th Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulation Conference held at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The award acknowledges his consistency in organising the BON Awards since 2009, making it one of Nigeria’s longest-running film awards platforms.

A media entrepreneur and filmmaker, Oloketuyi has sustained the annual awards through changing industry conditions, taking the event across different states and recognising the contributions of actors, filmmakers and other professionals in Nollywood.

He is also the author of Making Movies the Nollywood Way.

The conference, led by the NFVCB Director-General, Dr Shaibu Husseini, featured Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo as keynote speaker.

Held under the theme, “Film and Content Production in the Digital Era: Balancing Regulation and Innovation,” the two-day conference brought together filmmakers, actors, content creators and other industry stakeholders to discuss developments in digital content production and regulation.

Among those named as panellists were filmmakers Mildred Okwo, Judith Audu and Fidelis Duker.