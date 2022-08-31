NFF Presidency: FCT FA chairman, Mouktar Mohammed joins race

Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA), Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has formally made known his intention to be the next president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) after a group of stakeholders purchased his nomination form in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking with sports journalists in Abuja, Mouktar Mohammed said he is ready to bring the desired value to Nigerian football and the game he has a great passion for.

“I am vying for the NFF presidency to serve my country and bring value to a sport that I am most passionate about. I am eminently qualified and equipped for the tough task ahead. I will outline my vision and mission for Nigerian football in my official declaration message,” he said.

Mouktar Mohammed was elected FCT FA chairman in 2019 after serving as the second Vice Chairman.

The Accounting and Economics graduate from Middlesex University, United Kingdom, is the proprietor of FC Hearts, which has produced several players for various categories of Nigerian national teams.