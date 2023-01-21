NFF extends IMC tenure till end of season

Latest NewsFootballSports
By Taofeek Lawal, Abuja
NFF extends IMC

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has extended the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) tenure until the end of the 2022/2023 League Season.

Gusau decided to extend the IMC’s tenure to allow the team to concentrate fully on the organisation and management of the ongoing football season.

Tribune Sports recalls that Gusau had, on October 21, 2022, inaugurated the IMC headed by former Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye with an initial mandate of three months.

The NFF president, at the draws for the league on Tuesday, December 28, 2022 commended the IMC for a job well done with the assurance that the league body will have the full backing of the football house.

The league will be run in abridged format with all 20 clubs divided into groups A and B of 10 clubs each. The league will be entering Match-day 3 this weekend.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

CBN has given sufficient new notes to commercial banks – Official

Latest News

FG tasks private sector on utilization of STI research to create job

Latest News

2023: Uba Sani Preaches Peace in Southern Kaduna

Latest News

Bauchi Governor, Inaugurate Model School Pledge More Projects

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More