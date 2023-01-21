NFF extends IMC tenure till end of season

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has extended the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) tenure until the end of the 2022/2023 League Season.

Gusau decided to extend the IMC’s tenure to allow the team to concentrate fully on the organisation and management of the ongoing football season.

Tribune Sports recalls that Gusau had, on October 21, 2022, inaugurated the IMC headed by former Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye with an initial mandate of three months.

The NFF president, at the draws for the league on Tuesday, December 28, 2022 commended the IMC for a job well done with the assurance that the league body will have the full backing of the football house.

The league will be run in abridged format with all 20 clubs divided into groups A and B of 10 clubs each. The league will be entering Match-day 3 this weekend.