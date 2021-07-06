Next president must come from the South, Southern governors insist

GOVERNORS of the southern states met in Lagos on Monday and unanimously agreed that the next president of the country should come from the southern region in 2023.

The demand was part of the six-point communique read by the Ondo State governor and chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, at the end of the meeting.

The governors, at a meeting held at the State House, Alausa, Lagos, reaffirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful coexistence between and among its people, even as they insisted on the establishment of state police to address security challenges facing the country.

They rejected unanimously the removal from the Electoral Act, the clause that mandated transmission of election results electronically.

Besides, the forum also kicked against the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court, saying its position was based on the need to consolidate the nation’s democracy and strengthen the electoral process. It also frowned on what the governors described as selective criminal administration of justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the law and fundamental human rights, adding that it is imperative for security institutions in the country to duly inform the governor, who is the chief security officer, in case they wanted to undertake an operation in any state of the federation.

“The Southern Governors’ Forum, at the end of the meeting held on Monday, July 5, 2021 reviewed the situation in the country and focused on the current security situation, constitution amendment and Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“Rising from the meeting, the forum agreed on the following: Reaffirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful coexistence between and amongst its people.

“The forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.

“Security: The forum reviewed the security situation in the country and commends security operatives for their relentless efforts in restoring security and safety and commiserates with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty; re-emphasised the need for state police; resolved that if for any reason security institutions need to undertake an operation in any state, the chief security officer of the state must be duly informed;

“The forum frowns on selective criminal administration of justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the law and fundamental human rights,” the communique stated.

It added that: “In order to consolidate our democracy and strengthen the electoral process, the Southern Governors’ Forum rejects the removal of the electronic transmission of the election result from the Electoral Act; and also rejects the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.”

On anti-grazing, the governors announced a timeline of Wednesday, September 1, 2021 for the promulgation of the law in its respect, in all member-states. The forum had, in its meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in May, placed a total ban on open grazing in all the 17 states making the zone. The governors, while deliberating on the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund, resolved that funds deducted from the Federation Account for the fund “should be distributed among the states and Federal Government to combat security challenges.”

The forum commended the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of PIB, but rejected the proposed three per cent share of the oil revenue to host communities, saying it rather supported the five per cent share as recommended by the House of Representatives. It also rejected the ownership structure of the proposed Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), decrying that “the company be, instead, be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), since all tiers of government have stakes in that vehicle.”

The forum thereafter announced Lagos State as its permanent secretariat and commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the hosting. Present at the meeting were Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Deputy governors who represented their states were Philip Shaibu (Edo), Placid Njoku (Imo), Oko Chukwu (Abia) and Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi).