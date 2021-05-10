News on 2021 Hajj holding, glad tidings ― NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has declared that the news emanating from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that Hajj will hold this year is glad tidings to it and the Muslim world.

The commission, according to a statement, signed by its Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online, on Monday in Abuja, expressed optimism that international pilgrims would be allowed to participate in the 2021 Hajj exercise.

“The news from Saudi Arabia that 2021 Hajj will hold bears glad tidings for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and indeed the entire Muslim world.

“Although no mention was made on the admissibility of foreign pilgrims for the Hajj season in the brief piece of information released by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday, 9th May, yet, the Commission holds high optimism that the custodians of the two Haramain will open their doors for international pilgrimage this year,” Usara stated.

According to her, NAHCON was optimistic that Nigerian Muslim faithful would be allowed to take part in this year’s Hajj should the Saudi authorities allow international pilgrims to participate in the spiritual exercise this year.

The optimism, Usara stated, based on the fact that Nigerians had been part of those admitted for Umrah and Nigeria was not among countries barred from travelling to Saudi Arabia.

“As we await further communication on specific measures and organisational plans for the 2021 Hajj, NAHCON urges Nigerian intending pilgrims to continue exercising patience while remaining prayerful for a positive outcome.

“If there are indeed plans for international pilgrims to participate, NAHCON is optimistic that Nigerian Hajj hopefuls will have slots even if with conditions. This is because thus far, Nigerians have been part of those admitted for Umrah and Nigeria has not been among countries barred from travelling to Saudi Arabia.”

She then assured intending pilgrims that NAHCON, in its tradition, would adhere strictly to measures and guidelines to be stipulated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

She then charged other Hajj stakeholders and hopefuls to be ready to comply with such measures and guidelines to be released by the Saudi authorities with a view to easing the process for both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“NAHCON leadership reassures the general public, particularly registered intending pilgrims, that in its tradition, the Commission will adhere strictly to those measures and guidelines that will be stipulated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“NAHCON is, therefore, charging other Hajj stakeholders and hopefuls to be ready to comply in order to ease the process for the country and host country such that will pave way for a successful Hajj operation despite time constraints,” Usara urged.

