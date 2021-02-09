NEWMAP, Gombe govt to mitigate impact of land degradation

The Gombe State government and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) said they would partner to mitigate the menace of deforestation and land degradation in the state.

Dr Hussaina Goje, the Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resource, said the state government would, through the partnership and other interventions, revive the environment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Goje stated this in Gombe during the NEWMAP Stakeholders’ Consultation on Development of Framework for Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL).

She said the Gov. Inuwa Yahaya-led administration was committed to addressing environmental challenges such as deforestation and land degradation to boost the agricultural sector and impact positively on the livelihoods of residents.

“We are aware of the passion of the Gov. Inuwa Yahaya in addressing environmental challenges like flooding and erosion.

That was why N500 million was released as counterpart fund to the World Bank.

“Since the NEWMAP Project 1 is coming to an end on June 30, there will be preparation for ongoing projects and projects on the pipelines to address land degradation,” she said.

Goje added that the state government was committed to sustaining efforts at addressing environmental challenges through massive planting of trees and partnership with relevant stakeholders.

Also, the state NEWMAP Project Coordinator, Mohammed Garba, said a lot was being done between the Gombe government and World Bank to address the challenge posed by erosion as some projects were already being implemented.

Garba commended stakeholders for their efforts to address deforestation and land degradation, which would in turn impact positively on other sectors, particularly the agricultural sector that engages majority of people in the state.

Dr Odili Ojukwu, the Consultant for Environment and Social Management Framework, ACReSAL, said the essence of the stakeholders’ meeting was to bring knowledge for better understanding of the project to the state.

Ojukwu said the programme was designed to impact on the “lowest of the lowest, as the idea was that the socio-economic status of the people at community level would be enhanced.

“Since the project will be dealing with flooding, irrigation, regular farming and the capacity of the people to deal with these issues, people will be trained so that they can to attend to the issues,” he said.

He stated that ACReSAL would change the terrain in Northern Nigeria, adding that the project was aimed at arresting deforestation, repair degraded lands through sustainable land management in the process of the project.

Ojukwu said the stakeholders’ consultation was a preliminary requirement to safeguard the environment and the people before the commencement of the process.

He advised the state government not to hesitate in “keying into the project to do the necessary things’’ as they would be required to pay one 1million dollars counterpart funding.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…