The newly promoted and upgraded senior officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Imo State Command, are being charged to gird their loins and be prepared to defend the nation all the time

The Deputy Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Imo State Command, N.M. Ezugwu reminded them that self-discipline and decorum should always be their watchwords.

She gave the charge at the decoration ceremony of the 60 officers, which was preceded by the passing-out parade of the newly recruited and trained immigration officers held Tuesday in Owerri.

She said, “As paramilitary officers now, you should be ready and willing to defend the nation at all times, be disciplined, and demonstrate leadership by example.”.

Ezeugwu noted that the officers are now part of the security of the nation and enjoined them to be role models and to shun all forms of crime to justify the confidence reposed in them.

She commended them for their physical fitness and advised others who are yet to benefit from the exercise not to be dejected or demoralised but to sustain their faith in God and wait for their turn.

The Deputy Comptroller of the NIS, who later donated 30 chairs and 30 tables to some staff of the Command to ease their services, expressed optimism that the Command, along with some other federal institutions currently at the Federal Secretariat Owerri, would relocate to their permanent site at Avu, Owerri West LGA of the state next year, as promised by the Hon. Minister of Interior.

Mrs Ezugwu, who later gave a breakdown of the officers elevated, said that while 12 were moved from the position of Chief Superintendent of Immigration to Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service, 20 were elevated from Superintendent of Immigration to Chief Superintendent of Immigration Service, just as others were elevated from Deputy Superintendent of Immigration to Superintendent of Immigration and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration to Deputy Superintendent of Immigration.

According to her, a total of 60 officers were promoted to various ranks.

Ezugwu, who was later presented with a paper entitled “Military and Para-Military Agencies: “The Core Elements and Cooperation Strategies” by DCI, JC Ncharam, and Pec, said, “Today is a precious day, a day of uplifting, a day of thanking God, and a day of being paid back for working hard,” reminding them that to whom much is given, much is expected.

