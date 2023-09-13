The newly installed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Laoye, ends seven days of traditional rites and makes a public appearance on Thursday at 8 am

The newly installed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, will make his first public appearance after the conclusion of a seven-day traditional rite on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Oba Laoye went into seclusion shortly after his installation on Friday by the Kingmakers in Ogbomosoland

Thursday’s event, known as Ikije, will be held at the palace of Soun.

Traditional drummers, sons, and daughters of land will receive the new monarch at the gateway to the town, possibly at Baptist Seminary, where he is expected to be led into the palace.

Oba Laoye will make his maiden address at the palace shortly after, after which the Christan Interdenominational Service will take place. usher in the new monarch into the palace, where he is expected to make his maiden address.

On Friday, a Special Jumat service will be held at Ogbomoso Central Mosque, while traditional worshippers will take their turn at a designated place.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the new monarch is expected at the palace at 8 am

Meanwhile, the Soun of Ogbomosoland Palace is wearing a new look in readiness for tomorrow’s event.

Also, commercial and other activities might be put on hold in honour of the new monarch in Ognomoso town

The coronation ceremony will be held on a yet-to-be-announced date.





