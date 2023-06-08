The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Adewale Egbedun on Thursday pledged to cooperate with the executive arm of the government to fast track rapid development of the state.

The speaker who pledged while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, maintained that the 8th state House of Assembly believes that, working together with the executive arm of government, would lead to contributing factors that would allow the state to get to its promised land in no distant time.

He pointed out that, “The executive arm of government has been doing well. The Governor has his ‘Five Point Agenda’ and we are ready to work with him on this. The Governor have a lot of good plans for the youths and we are ready to support him in any capacity to achieve that.”

“I have sought the support of those who contested the speakership seat with me and have reached out to the honourable who contested against me and they all assured me that, they are going to support me to achieve the best and I want to believe them.”

“The objective of the newly inaugurated members of the house is to make sure it is the best in the history of the state and the assembly will be transparent in their dealings”.

Egbedun, who assured that members of the state House of Assembly are ready to work to move the state forward, remarked that some people were already doubting his ability to lead the house being a first-timer and a youth but promised to prove the critics wrong and give the job his best.

“I’m a young man and a lot of people have underrated me and I want to prove them wrong. It is a moral burden on me to prove critics wrong. Being here is a privilege and I will give it my best.

“I will try as much as possible to make the 8th Assembly the best we’ve ever had in this state and if possible, Nigeria.

“Our major problem in Nigeria is dishonesty. I want to make it a priority to be transparent as much as possible. I will be transparent to all honourable members and the state. I will be accountable and accessible.

“I have a lot of plans and luckily for me, about 75 per cent of us are youths in the composition of the 8th assembly. We have youthful energy and we are ready to put our heads together to make the 8th assembly the best we’ve ever had in the history of Osun State.

“I’ve had a meeting with all the honourable members and we’ve agreed to make the 8th assembly our priority. The success of the 8th assembly is our goal. I have no grudge against anyone, he added.