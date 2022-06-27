Newly appointed Birnin Gwari DPO abducted on his way to assume duty

The newly Divisional Police Officer (DPO) posted to Birnin Gwari ‎has been reportedly abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway.

His abduction was coming barely 24 hours when it was reported that Ansaru have banned political activities in the area.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the incident happened around 9 am on Monday on the DPO’s way to Birnin Gwari to resume duty.

It was not clear if the officer was travelling alone in his vehicle when he was abducted but multiple sources have confirmed that since he left Kaduna, he is yet to be seen or heard.

Sources affirmed they have spoken with him on his way to Birnin Gwari, saying, “From our own investigations, he (DPO) had not reported there.”

It was also gathered that all his mobile phone lines were not reachable since he embarked on the journey.

At the time of filing the report, the police are yet to react or issue an official statement on the abduction.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital… Birnin Gwari DPO abducted…

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her… Birnin Gwari DPO abducted…