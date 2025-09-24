New Zealand relaxes residency criteria as more citizens move abroad

New Zealand has announced changes to its residency rules in an effort to strengthen its workforce and economy.

Two new residency pathways will be available from mid-2026, targeting skilled and experienced migrants.

Minister for economic growth Nicola Willis said the move responds to feedback from businesses struggling to find workers.

“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce,” she said.

The first pathway will focus on skilled workers who meet experience and salary requirements, while the second will be aimed at trades and technical workers who meet qualification, experience and wage thresholds.

Immigration minister Erica Stanford said the measures will help employers keep people “who are already contributing to New Zealand’s economy and have demonstrated value in their roles”.

The changes come as record numbers of New Zealand citizens move abroad. Between July 2024 and July 2025, 73,400 people left the country, while only 25,800 returned, according to Stats NZ.

The government has already relaxed visitor visas to attract remote workers, including so-called “digital nomads” and influencers, and has eased requirements for its investor visa programme to encourage more foreign investment.

Business New Zealand has welcomed the new residency options, saying they will help employers retain talent. Infrastructure NZ, however, urged the government to implement the measures sooner.

Not all in the government back the approach. New Zealand First has opposed the changes, with leader Winston Peters calling it an “unfocused immigration proposal”.

He argued that New Zealand risks losing migrants to Australia after training them. “We take them in, train them, up-skill them, look after their families, and then they emigrate,” Peters said.

Stats NZ figures show that of New Zealand citizens who migrated to Australia in 2024, 35% were born outside New Zealand. Peters added, “We need a smart immigration system that focuses on the needs of employers in New Zealand, industry, and kiwi workers – not policies that will lead to more immigration with no plan for our next generation.”

