New Year: Ahmadi Muslim youths clean environments, feed the poor

THE Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youths Organisation), as part of its New Year clean-up initiative, has embarked the cleaning of parts of its immediate communities.

Against this background, members of the youth organisation trooped out in different locations in Oyo State to pick litters and ensure that the environment is kept tidy after the New Year celebrations.

The Ahmadi Muslim youths also distributed cooked foods and cash gifts to no fewer than 100 vulnerable members of the society in the Mokola/Roundabout area of Ibadan, the state capital, in the early hours of last Sunday.

The team leader, and Coca-Cola district president, Mr Raji Taoheed, said: “The motto of our parent body, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, is ‘Love for all, Hatred for None’. We believe it is our duty to always care for our immediate community and effect lives positively.

“Our members are known all over the world for outstanding selfless services.Funds to achieve all these are being contributed without external aid or intervention.

“The organisation has continued to stand out as the flagbearer of one of the pristine Islamic teachings, service to humanity.”

The group also made visitations to some sick individuals and presented them with cash gifts.

The organisers claimed that these, among others, were routine activities carried out by the organisation under the philosophy of its motto, ‘Model for World Youths’.

The programmes of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youths Organisation include constant voluntary blood donation, visitation to inmates at the correctional centres, traffic control duties and sensitisation of the young minds against crimes in schools and through radio programmes.

In New Zealand, members of the organisation spent the early hours of New Year’s Day cleaning the parks of the Auckland Central Business District (CBD) as part of their ongoing New Year’s Day clean-up initiative.

