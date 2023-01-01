New Year: 11 killed, 16 injured in 2 separate Bauchi fatal accidents 

“I went to the hospital and saw his lifeless body. As I am talking to you, we are planning for their burial”

Two separate head-on collisions between two vehicles as well as two motorcycles coming from opposite directions have claimed 11 lives with 16 others injured in Bauchi.

The confirmation of the 2 fatal accidents was contained in reports from RS 12.1 Bauchi Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) which revealed that the accidents occurred on Friday and Saturday, a few hours into the new year 2023.

The report signed by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi revealed that one of the crashes occurred on Saturday, 31st December 2022 at about 1935hrs and was reported at 1958hrs while FRSC operatives arrived at the scene 35 minutes after the report at 2033hrs.

The route of the crash was the ever-busy Bauchi – Maiduguri Federal highway 1Km away from Badaromo Village involving 2 vehicles, a VW Sharon mini bus with registration number DRZ 47 ZY 2.NA used for commercial purposes and a Fiat pick-up van also used for commercial purposes.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the road traffic crash (RTC) was speed limit violation and worn-out tyres (SPV /WOT).

The number of people involved was 21 comprising 18 Male Adults and 3 Female Adults out of which 7 people comprising 6 male adults and 1 female adult were killed on the spot while 14 people comprising 12 Male Adults and 2 Female Adults were variously injured.

Personnel of the FRSC that did the rescue operation later cleared all the obstructions from the road to allow for a free flow of traffic.

The FRSC operatives also evacuated the injured victims to the ATBUTH, Bauchi for medical attention while the dead were taken for confirmation and deposited at the morgue.

The Rescuer who led the operation was PMI DB Dibang on behalf of the Sector Commander of the Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC.

The second fatal road crash killed four residents of Bogoro which occurred at about 7 pm on Friday and involved two motorcycles which had a head-on collision at a junction along Kurum -Bogoro junction.





According to an eyewitness account, the two motorcyclists were coming from opposite directions leading to a collision with each other at the junction leading to the death of four persons who rode the motorcycles while two travellers were injured variously.

A Police report in the area indicated that before the crash, one of the motorcycles operated without headlights making it difficult for the other rider from the opposite direction not to be aware thereby leading to the crash.

A family of the victims, Mr Daniel Haruna narrated how his son perished in the accident saying, “yes, my son was killed in the unfortunate accident.”

According to him, “He (the son) and his friend left home yesterday evening to go to a nearby village called Kurum, but, a few minutes later, I received a phone call that they were involved in an accident.”

“I went to the hospital and saw his lifeless body. As I am talking to you, we are planning for their burial. The dead people are four in number while those injured are currently receiving treatment at the general hospital, Bogoro,” he added.