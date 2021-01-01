New year: 11 injured in Anambra multiple road crashes

About eleven persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred on New Year’s day at Ihiala, opposite St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt that the accident involved six vehicles with fifty-two occupants.

The vehicles were identified as a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGB 268 ZT, Mark trailer with registration number GWA 456 YR, Toyota Hiace bus with registration number NEN 106 XQ, Acura MDX jeep with registration number NZM 764 LK, Macapolo luxury with registration number AKD 483 XF and Hyundai jeep with registration number EG 172 SMK. An eye witness told THE WHISTLER that the accident was a result of over-speeding.

In another development, a Toyota L300 commercial bus with registration number ACH 507 XA and a Toyota car with registration number AWK 575 TK, Friday, crashed along Agulu Nanka road in Anambra State.

Fifteen persons were involved in the crash, comprising seven male adults and eight female adults. It was gathered that the accident occurred when one of the drivers was making calls while driving.

Florence Edor, Sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Corp FRSC, Anambra State Command, who disclosed this in a statement, said that eleven persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.“

She said the State sector commander of the FRSC, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, in his reaction, warned motorists against use of phones while driving.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE