New winners set to emerge on D’banj’s Cream Platform BOW

Happy times are here for Nigerians as new set of winners are set to emerge on the Cream Platform, one of Africa’s talent discovery platforms, that will see lucky Nigerians play in the BID of The Week (BOW) with the lowest unique amount.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, the platform which has been rewarding Nigerians from different parts of the country and taking them on a journey that gives their lives meaning and on a journey across the world.

The platform which also gives visibility to upcoming artists and expands the horizon of the already requires interested persons to key into the platform by registering www. Creamplatform.com or dialing *463# to all networks to participate.

Led by one of Africa’s finest, D’banj otherwise known as Oladapo Oyebanjo and Don Messini (Chief Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor), the platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country for some time now.

Speaking about the Cream Platform, D’banj said the plan is to use the platform to transform the lives of Nigerians by playing on the lowest unique number after registering on the platform and becoming the lucky winner on the BID of The Week (BOW).

