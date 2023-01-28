New web series, “Gutter”, preaches perseverance, hope —Producer

Nollywood actor and director, Bigdeal Omoruyi, has said his soon-to-be-released new web series, entitled, “Gutter”, would serve as a form of enlightenment and encouragement to anyone struggling to achieve something in life.

Omoruyi, who is the boss of Dealers Entertainment, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while speaking on his plans for the ?rst quarter of the year.

According to the actor, the series will also preach perseverance and hope for everyone that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The movie production out?t has decided to ?lm a web series tittled “Gutter” and two other movies before the end of the ?rst quarter of the year.

“The series “Gutter” is about the struggle of a prostitute in a brothel, how she finds hope to regain her dignity as a woman and lifted from the gutter by the help of a Christian sister.

“It also identifies the stigma attached to being a sex worker and how a person’s dignity can be restored with faith and perseverance.

“Dealers Entertainment has hit the ground running. 2023 is going to be a productive year with lots of entertainment for our esteemed fans. Gutter will be streamed on the Dealers Entertainment YouTube channel. Do well to follow for updates,” he said.

Speaking on the making of the movie, Omoruyi said the suspense, comic relief and creative use of indigenous characters in “Gutter” is something to look at for.

“Gutter was filmed in motion picture concept with an idea to tell the story from a natural perspective. This is a different one as 2023 is year to expect more from Dealers Entertainment,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE