New video: Abducted train passengers call on FG, international community to facilitate their release

Six of the sixty-two abducted train passengers have called on the Federal Government as well as the international community to facilitate their release.

This was contained in a new video released by the terrorists on Wednesday morning which was obtained by Tribune Online.

A member of the terrorist group holding an AK-47 rifle in military camouflage with a turban was seen in the video asking the abducted passengers to speak one after the other.

The video which is now trending on social media has a foreigner who said he is from Pakistan. According to him, he was among the passengers abducted two months ago along Abuja /Kaduna train route.

The Pakistani then called on the Pakistan government, as well as the federal government and the international community to facilitate their release.

According to him, life in the forest is not pleasant saying, the earlier they leave the forest, the better.





Speaking in the same vein, all the other five abducted passengers (three women and two men) separately called on both the Kaduna State government, federal government and the international community to intervene by meeting up with the demands put forward by the terrorists.

Looking worried, one of them said life in the jungle is horrible, saying, “we are missing our family members, as well as our friends and other good things of life.

Findings by Tribune Online revealed that the new video was released 48 hours after the group gave the federal government seven days ultimatum to release their eight children who are being held in an orphanage home in Jimeta, Adamawa State or they will kill the abducted train passengers under their custody.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Abducted train passengers Abducted train passengers

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Abducted train passengers Abducted train passengers