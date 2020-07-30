New VC pledges to reposition Al-Hikmah

By Tribune Online
THE new vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Professor Noah Yusuf, has promised to reconstrust the institution as a model of good private participation in university education.

Yusuf made this promise while briefing the newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Ilorin on Tuesday, as the fifth vice chancellor of the university.

He said that he would position the school among the high-ranking universities across the globe through its well-articulated vision and philosophy.

The vice chancellor said his vision for the university is to tap from the existing potential through purposeful leadership.

Yusuf added that his philosophy is to attain global best practices in all aspects of the university, and that lecturers will be motivated to engage in effective lecture delivery and research to meet global standard geared towards producing well-discipline, industrious and patriotic graduates who shall be blessing to Nigerian nation.

He said, “I shall direct my immediate focus to consolidating the achievements recorded by my predecessors in office through dynamic, transparent, consultative and purposeful leadership.

“I must emphasise the fact that whoever wants to continue to build on the solid foundation these reputable and hardworking vice chancellors had laid must have a clear focus, vision and mission regarding what he wants his contributions to be.

“I shall tackle the current challenges of the university and explore ways of forging new areas of achievements and ground-breaking feats.

“With the current competitions among the ever-increasing private universities in Nigeria, a university which must stand the test of time must introduce innovations and consult widely and appropriately with critical stakeholders.”

“I am glad to inform you that I come to Al-Hikmah University as its fifth vice chancellor with a clear focus and well formulated vision and mission statement, which is to pilot the affairs of Al-Hikmah University.”

Professor Yusuf also promised to increase the revenue base of the university through establishing linkages with other national and international universities and academic centres for partnership collaboration and project funding through his practical experience as former director of the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies University of Ilorin.

 

