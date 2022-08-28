New Sarkin Fulani turbaned in Imo, charged to ensure peace

The new leader of Fulani in Imo State (Sarkin Fulani), Alhaji Abdulahi Umaro, has been turbaned with a charge to ensure peace among the cattle headers and farmers in the state.

The Sarkin Hausawa and Northern Community leader of Imo State, Alhaji Auwal Babar Sulaiman said that the essence of the coronation of the new leader was to fill the space created by the death of the former leader Late Mallan Yahaya Haruna.

He said that the entire Northern community and the Fulani residents in the state resolved to turban the new Fulani leader to enable him to tackle the lingering issue between the cattle headers and the farmers in the state amicably.

He said: “The Fulani resident in Imo State cannot be allowed to be without having somebody or a leader who will caution them when they detail or mediate into a Fulani and For affairs.”

Alhaji Sulaiman said that the entire Northern Community agreed and accepted that the leader who can be trusted be selected because of his track record.

The Northern leader said that the new Fulani leader, before his coronation, has been working closely with the former leader, adding that he is the only Fulani man trusted by his people resident in the state.

While praying that his rein in the state would be successful given the support that would be drawn from the palace of the Sarkin Hausawa and the entire Northern Community, Alhaji Sulaiman assured of their continued support.

He also promised to take the new Fulani leader to the governor and to the security agencies in the state for introduction and their support.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender, Vulnerable and Northern Affairs (Men), Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, assured of government assistance to the new Fulani leader in the state to ensure effective and positive rein during his period.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He advised the new leader to be in charge of ensuring lasting peace between the cattle herdsmen and farmers in the state, adding that whatever the course of the continued problem between the cattle headers and farmers should stop forthwith.

Also speaking, the Chairman Miyetti Allah, Imo State, Alhaji Muhamad Diko Ahara, expressed joy for the turbaning of a Fulani leader whose core duty is to coordinate the activities of cattle headers in the state.

While advising both the cattle headers and farmers in the state to show concern and support for each other’s property, Ajara advised the cattle headers to desist from entering into farms while farmers are advised not to kill cows but to report to appropriate quarters for actions.

Responding, the new Fulani leader (Sarkin Fulani) Imo State, Alhaji Abdulahi Umaro, thanked the Northern leader and Sarkin Hausawa and other Northerners and Fulanies for the responsibilities bestowed on him.

He assured to use his office to tackle all issues between the cattle headers and farmers in the state.

The new Sarkin Fulani called for the support of everybody to succeed in his new office.