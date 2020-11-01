New salary scale will attract best brains to teaching profession ― TRCN Registrar

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye on Sunday said the new salary scale approved by President Muhammadu Buhari would attract best brains to teaching p profession in Nigeria.

He also charged state governments to key into the review of welfare packages for teachers which is set for implementation by the Federal Government.

Ajiboye in a statement forwarded to the Tribune Online said because education is on the concurrent list, the state governments should be ready for the smooth implementation of the new salary scale.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved a new salary scale among other welfare packages for teachers being worked upon for implementation by the Federal Ministry of Education and Office of Head of Service of the Federation.”

Ajiboye expressed optimism that when fully implemented at both federal and state levels, the best brains will be attracted to teaching while those experienced will be retained.

According to him, “years of neglect of the welfare of teachers who are tasked of moulding the leaders of tomorrow is being attended to by President Muhammadu Buhari to lay solid education foundation for the Nigerian child and boost the morale of professional teachers.

“Very recently President Muhammadu Buhari approved some welfare package for teachers. The approval cuts across new salary structure for teachers, retirement age, some allowances, teaching practice allowances for both lecturers and pre-service teachers, bursary awards for education students, rural housing scheme for teachers, etc. Presently, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation are working out details on the implementation of Mr President approvals.

“While this is going on, it is incumbent on the states to be carried along for a smooth implementation at that level given the fact that education is on the concurrent legislative list,” Ajiboye stated.

“The issue of teachers welfare in our country has been downplayed over the years. Yes, we need police to control crime in our societies, but much more we need the teachers to eradicate crime and criminality in our country. The teachers are the purveyors of quality education. And quality education is sine qua non to development of nation,” he added.

