New Rotary president pledges to work on community-focused service

Newly installed President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold, Mr Kazeem Aidi, has promised to set his focus on community service.

Speaking at his investiture programme on Saturday, Aidi restated his commitment to service to humanity, just as he promised to add value with the help of members and his executive team.

He tagged his tenure as a project-driven year, saying the executive would be dedicated to initiatives that create tangible, lasting change in Ibadan.

“We will identify critical needs within our community and address them with innovative solutions, sustained efforts and the collaborative spirit that define us. From improving access to clean water and sanitation, to supporting education and healthcare, our projects will be meticulously planned and passionately executed.

“We will leverage our collective expertise, our networks, and our unwavering dedication to ensure that every endeavour leaves a significant, positive footprint. Imagine the smiles we will bring, the lives we will touch, and the legacy we will build together. This is not just about doing good; it’s about doing great, impactful good that resonates for years to come.”

In his valedictory speech, the Immediate Past President (IPP), Mr Kazeem Fasina, said it was an honour to serve the club as the fourth president, adding, “Rotary is an organisation of reputable professionals, united in the ideal of service.”

Fasina urged all members of the club to give more support to the incoming president by uniting to do good for humanity, and to continue taking the club to an enviable height.

“To my new president, be a leader not a boss, be ready to serve and not to rule, carry people along in all club activities. Remember, all members are your friends.

“Always be willing to ask where there is confusion. Please try to continue from where I stopped and strive to surpass the standard that has been set in this Rotary year. I have no doubt in your capacity to achieve more.”

Speaking, the Committee Chairperson, Olusola Onaja, said the club is committed to supporting humanitarian projects and service initiatives that touch lives in our communities and beyond.

She urged non-Rotarians to embrace Rotary in order to be part of community service partnerships.

The keynote speaker, Mr Kofo Salam-Alada, encouraged members of the club to work with the new president to ensure they deliver positive service to their communities.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE